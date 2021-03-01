Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,258. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,002. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,232,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

