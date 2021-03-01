ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ULURU stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Get ULURU alerts:

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.