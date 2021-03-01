ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ULURU stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
ULURU Company Profile
