UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $20.64 or 0.00041706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $32.19 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,692,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,116,805 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.