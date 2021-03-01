Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

