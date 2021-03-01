Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$10.50 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$445.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

