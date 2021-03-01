Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.25. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$445.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.