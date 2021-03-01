UniLayer One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

