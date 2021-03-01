United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,576. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

