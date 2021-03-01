United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

USM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

