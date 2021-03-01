United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.95

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.95 and last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 5020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $360,420.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

