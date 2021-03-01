United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.30. 17,254,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 20,281,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

