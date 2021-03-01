Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.083-1.094 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

UNIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 3,086,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,437. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

