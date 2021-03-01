Unitrade (TRADE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

