Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 11.7%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price was up 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 880,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 989,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $402.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

