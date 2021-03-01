uPlexa (UPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,859.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $316,808.74 and approximately $3,859.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,613,791,585 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

