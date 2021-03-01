Urus Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $18.49 or 0.00037592 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00509855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00073530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00077781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.00466546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00183187 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

