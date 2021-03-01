US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.16% of US Foods worth $306,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

