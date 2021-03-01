USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 360,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 110,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on USAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

