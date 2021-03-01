USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $1.51 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.16 or 0.00512214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00078115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00463407 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

