UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,161. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

