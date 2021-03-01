UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,161. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

