V Gordon Clemons Sells 800 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,514,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $105.64. 36,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

