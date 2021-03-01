Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.18 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $322.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.