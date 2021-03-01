Validian Co. (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Short Interest Update

Validian Co. (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the January 28th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,095,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Validian stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Validian has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

