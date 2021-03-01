Validian Co. (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Short Interest Update

Validian Co. (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the January 28th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,095,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Validian stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Validian has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Validian
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Validian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.