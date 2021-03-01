Valor Token One Day Volume Tops $319,120.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $319,120.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

