Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.