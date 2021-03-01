Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 39,050 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:PKX opened at $61.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. POSCO has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

