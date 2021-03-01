Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 95,915 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,915 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $23.27 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

