Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.49% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.17 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.