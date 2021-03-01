Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 157,777 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.30% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.