Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 376,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 354,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.