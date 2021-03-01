Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 107,524 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 503,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

