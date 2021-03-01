Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.