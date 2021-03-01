Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Select Energy Services worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $112,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

