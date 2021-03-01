Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $144,093,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

