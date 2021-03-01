Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

