Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,202 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

