Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,494,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

