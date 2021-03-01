Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 199,273 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,273 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Ladder Capital worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,025,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

