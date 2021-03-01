Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 25,281 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.28% of Nabors Industries worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

