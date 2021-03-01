Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 82,839 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.03% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $130,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 99.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $907.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.76.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

