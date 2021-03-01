Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.46% of AXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

AXTI opened at $12.93 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $868,390. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

