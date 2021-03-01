Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

