Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.51% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $462.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

