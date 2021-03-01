Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.59% of TCG BDC worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $113,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

