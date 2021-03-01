Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,692 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.69% of U.S. Silica worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

