Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $239.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

