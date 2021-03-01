VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.31.

