VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$25.00.

