Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Advisor OS LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

