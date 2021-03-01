Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $80,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,066. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

